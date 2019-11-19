Five months before an ambush killed 39 colleagues, local workers at a Canadian-owned gold mine in Burkina Faso pleaded with managers to fly them to the site rather than go by a road that was prone to attacks, two people present at the meeting said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asian shares mixed as wait goes on for elusive U.S.-China trade deal - November 19, 2019
- Exclusive: Mine workers demanded more protection before deadly Burkina Faso attack - November 19, 2019
- Highlights: Hundreds of protesters leave Hong Kong university; about 100 remain - November 19, 2019