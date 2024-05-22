Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey isn’t holding back on his criticism of the Kansas City mayor’s office after it doxxed Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in a post on X.

The city’s official X account revealed the location of Butker’s residence in a now-deleted X post – something Bailey says was clear “retaliation” from the left – after the star kicker’s viral commencement speech at Benedictine College earlier this month.

“Butker

[Read Full story at source]