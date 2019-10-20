Exclusive: Northern Ireland’s Orange Order discourages protests over Brexit deal

The head of Northern Ireland’s influential Orange Order said on Sunday unionists in the province should avoid staging violent protests over British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal despite feeling that they had been let down.
