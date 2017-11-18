Exclusive: Qualcomm set to win conditional Japanese antitrust okay for NXP deal – source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm is set to win “imminent” Japanese antitrust clearance for its $38-billion bid for NXP Semiconductors and gain Europe’s approval by the end of the year with slight tweaks to its concessions, a person familiar with the matter said.
