Exclusive: Saudi court approves detained tycoon Sanea’s bankruptcy filing

A Saudi court has approved an application by detained and indebted billionaire Maan al-Sanea and his company, Saad, to have their case resolved through the kingdom’s new bankruptcy law, the company’s financial adviser and two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
