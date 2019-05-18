Exclusive: Saudi’s Falih says not sure there is oil shortage, OPEC will act

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday that OPEC will be responsive to the oil market’s needs, but that he was not sure there is an oil shortage with data, particularly from the United States, still showing inventories building.
