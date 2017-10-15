(Reuters) – T-Mobile U.S. Inc and Sprint Corp plan to announce a merger agreement without any immediate asset sales, as they seek to preserve as much of their spectrum holdings and cost synergies as they can before regulators ask for concessions, according to people familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint aim to announce merger without asset divestitures – sources - October 15, 2017
- Breath of hope as firefighters battle dead California blazes - October 15, 2017
- Downcast Venezuela opposition seeks blow to Maduro via ballot box - October 15, 2017