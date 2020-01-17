Exclusive: Temasek, Trustbridge target majority stake in WeWork China at $1 billion valuation – sources

Temasek Holdings and Trustbridge Partners have held talks with WeWork China over increasing their stake in the China branch of the troubled co-working startup to take majority ownership, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
