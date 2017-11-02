Exclusive: Trump boosts disaster aid for Puerto Rico rebuild

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday agreed to expand the use of disaster aid to help rebuild Puerto Rico’s power grid and other infrastructure wrecked by Hurricane Maria, the White House said.
