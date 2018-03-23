WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top cop for U.S. consumer finance has decided not to sue a payday loan collector and is weighing whether to drop cases against three payday lenders, said five people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Exclusive: Trump official quietly drops payday loan case, mulls others – sources - March 23, 2018
- World stocks slide, yen jumps, as trade war fears grip markets - March 23, 2018
- GSK pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer consumer assets - March 23, 2018