Exclusive: Trump proposes 21% cut in U.S. foreign aid in budget proposal – officials

President Donald Trump will propose cutting billions of dollars in U.S. foreign aid in his fiscal 2021 budget while seeking an increase in funds to counter developing economic threats from China and Russia, senior administration officials told Reuters.
