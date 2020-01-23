U.S. President Donald Trump will sign a trade pact agreed between the United States, Mexico and Canada on Wednesday during a ceremony at the White House, an administration official told Reuters on Thursday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. states sue to block White House from allowing 3-D-printed guns - January 23, 2020
- Exclusive: Trump to sign USMCA trade deal Wednesday at the White House – source - January 23, 2020
- Trump impeachment trial TV audience drops 19% on second day - January 23, 2020