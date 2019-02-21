The United States and China have started to outline commitments in principle on the stickiest issues in their trade dispute, marking the most significant progress yet toward ending a seven-month trade war, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asia shares up on Fed outlook, Aussie dollar seesaws after jobs data - February 20, 2019
- Exclusive: U.S., China sketch outlines of deal to end trade war – sources - February 20, 2019
- Factbox: U.S., China drafting memorandums for possible trade deal - February 20, 2019