U.S. trade officials, at the request of card networks Mastercard and Visa , convinced Indonesia late last year to loosen rules governing its new domestic payment network, according to Indonesian government and industry sources, and emails reviewed by Reuters.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- BP taps Bernard Looney as next CEO, Dudley to retire in 2020 - October 4, 2019
- Hong Kong set to ban face masks as more protests planned - October 4, 2019
- Exclusive: U.S. helps Mastercard, Visa score victory in Indonesia in global lobbying effort - October 4, 2019