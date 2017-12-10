NEW YORK (Reuters) – GGP Inc , one of the largest owners and operators of U.S. shopping centers, has rejected a $14.8 billion buyout offer from its biggest shareholder, Brookfield Property Partners LP , people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Exclusive: U.S. mall owner GGP rejects Brookfield Property’s $14.8 billion offer – sources - December 10, 2017
- Roy Moore campaign casts Alabama race as referendum on Trump - December 10, 2017
- Senator Collins says undecided on final tax bill vote - December 10, 2017