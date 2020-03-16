Exclusive: U.S. prosecutors believe Credit Suisse is culpable in Mozambique scandal – sources

U.S. prosecutors are investigating Credit Suisse Group AG’s role in a $2 billion Mozambique corruption case and believe they have evidence of the Swiss lender’s culpability after three former bankers pleaded guilty last year, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
