Exclusive: U.S. pursues sale of over $2 billion in weapons to Taiwan, sources say, in test for China

The United States is pursuing the sale of more than $2 billion worth of tanks and weapons to Taiwan, four people familiar with the negotiations said, in a move likely to anger China as a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies escalates.
