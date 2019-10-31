Exclusive: U.S. withholding $105 million in security aid for Lebanon – sources

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is withholding $105 million in security aid for Lebanon, two U.S. officials said on Thursday, two days after the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri.
