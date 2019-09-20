Exclusive: Venezuela opposition eyes U.N. asset protection as option to save Citgo

Venezuela’s opposition is preparing to seek an asset protection program from the United Nations to prevent creditors from seizing the country’s crown jewel overseas asset, U.S. refiner Citgo, a lawmaker and two opposition sources told Reuters.
