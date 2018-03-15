Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts – sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. regulators are preparing to sanction Wells Fargo for receiving commissions on auto insurance policies it helped force on more than half a million drivers, people with direct knowledge of the probes told Reuters.
