B2B SasS and HR Tech sales executive joins leadership team to position company for future growth

Jennifer Brannigan, Chief Sales Officer, ExecOnline With experience in B2B SasS and HR Tech, Brannigan will lead ExecOnline’s global sales and revenue operations to extend the company’s world-class learning and coaching to more leaders worldwide.

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ExecOnline, the pioneer of online leadership development for enterprises, today announced that Jennifer Brannigan has joined its senior leadership team as Chief Sales Officer.

In this role, Brannigan will be responsible for leading the global sales and revenue operations teams and driving top-line growth by expanding ExecOnline’s client roster of large- and mid-size enterprises, inline with the company’s mission of connecting all leaders to their future potential.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Jennifer Brannigan to our organization and leadership team,” said ExecOnline Co-founder and CEO Stephen Bailey. “In addition to her hyper-growth mindset and success leading sales organizations and driving incremental revenue, Jennifer has formal training and experience in HR and talent development. She understands our customers’ challenges and the exponential value democratized leadership development has on the success of an organization and its leaders.”

Prior to joining ExecOnline, Brannigan served as Chief Revenue Officer at Pendo, a hyper-growth product analytics and user experience technology start-up. At Pendo, she led all revenue and success teams globally, where she doubled the annual recurring revenue (ARR), built a high-performing team culture, and helped the organization scale the Enterprise sales motion.

After starting her career in Human Capital with PwC and GE, with a Masters in Business & Human Resources Management from the University of Illinois, Brannigan transitioned into go-to-market (GTM) leadership in digital media at NBCUniversal. From there, Brannigan spent a decade at LinkedIn, where she helped grow the emerging Talent Media business, led multiple GTM teams, and was responsible for the growth of LinkedIn’s new strategic offerings and the GTM for several acquisitions as Global Solutions Lead. Later, Brannigan led all revenue and success teams as CRO of Glint, where she grew Glint’s ARR and partnered with Microsoft on the Viva GTM integration.

“As a mission-driven company, ExecOnline has a massive market opportunity to impact the lives of all leaders and strengthen outcomes for companies worldwide,” said Brannigan. “I’m excited to lead a talented team to extend ExecOnline’s world-class learning and coaching to support HR, talent, and business leaders and their teams as they navigate an ever-evolving business environment.”

Brannigan succeeds Mark Ozer, who co-founded the company in 2012 and led ExecOnline’s Commercial organization through years of rapid growth. With a long tenure in sales and a passion for working closely with HR, talent, and business leaders, Ozer is transitioning to a new role focused on ExecOnline’s strategic accounts and partnerships, as well as the company’s international clients.

About ExecOnline

As the pioneer of online leadership development for enterprises, ExecOnline connects all leaders to their future potential. Since 2012, ExecOnline has delivered career-enhancing opportunities to more than 100,000 leaders in over 100 countries through its integrated learning and coaching solutions that empower organizations to build, scale, and measure the impact of world-class leadership development. In partnership with the world’s top business schools, such as Berkeley Haas, Chicago Booth, Columbia, UVA Darden School of Business, Tuck at Dartmouth, Duke CE, IMD, Ivey, MIT Sloan, Stanford GSB, Wharton and Yale, ExecOnline designs high-impact programs for busy leaders using its Learn by Doing with Impact methodology of applied learning. Through individual and group coaching, its global network of certified coaches help accelerate the development of critical leadership capabilities.

Named by Forbes as a “Technology Company to Watch” and “America’s Best Startup Employer,” ExecOnline is a member of the World Economic Forum New Champions Community. ExecOnline Co-founder and CEO Stephen Bailey was recognized as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year New York 2022 Award Winner.

Follow ExecOnline on LinkedIn and Twitter . Visit execonline.com to learn more.

Attachment

Jennifer Brannigan, Chief Sales Officer, ExecOnline

CONTACT: Becca Hogan ExecOnline 858-752-0562 rhogan@execonline.com