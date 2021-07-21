Executive Women In Bio Selects Women Ready to Change the Boardroom

2021 Boardroom Ready Cohort
Sea Island, GA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Executive Women In Bio (EWIB), an initiative of Women In Bio (WIB) committed to promoting, empowering and elevating executive women in biopharma and the life sciences, are proud to announce the 25 women selected to participate in the 2021 Boardroom Ready Cohort. Boardroom Ready is an award-winning executive development platform designed to fuel women’s participation on corporate boards.
The driving force behind the program is boardrooms that reflect the diverse world we live in. Boardroom Ready has been able to make positive change in nearly 100 private and public corporate boardrooms since its inception in 2016. It is a launch pad for professional growth and board service for the newest Cohort.
“Boardroom Ready is a program designed to identify and amplify C-suite women who are ready, willing and able to contribute and serve on corporate boards. The experience and skills of this Cohort is remarkable, and we believe each of these women will make excellent board members,” said Shehnaaz Suliman, EWIB Chair.
The 2021 Cohort joins a strong community of ambitious program alumnae who are recognized globally as promising corporate board directors. The candidates selected for this year’s Boardroom Ready program are:
- Alisha Alaimo – President of Biogen, US Organization
- Sun Altbach – Former Chief Executive Officer, President, Board member, PIC Therapeutics
- Rita Balice-Gordon – Chief Executive Officer, Muna Therapeutics
- Dr. Carolin Barth – Vice President, Head Longterm Commercial & Pipeline Strategy, Cell & Gene, Novartis Oncology
- Dr. Dawn Bell – Global Head, Strategic Partnerships, Novartis
- Kate Dawson MD – Senior Vice President, Head Therapeutics Development Unit, Biogen
- Dr. Ginger L. Gregory – Chief Human Resources Officer, Biogen
- Dr. Helen Ho – Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development, Blueprint Medicines
- Suha Jhaveri – Vice President, Head of Commercial, VIR Biotechnology
- Dr. Minji Kim – Chief Business Officer, AffaMed Therapeutics
- Simona King – Chief Financial Officer, Passage Bio
- Sarah Kurz – Executive Vice President, Partner Therapeutics, Inc.
- Dr. Susan L. Longhofer – Chief Scientific Officer, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Adrienne MacMillan – Founder and Chief Financial Officer, Amygdala Neurosciences, Inc.
- Sylvia McBrinn – Former Chief Executive Officer, Axerion Therapeutics
- Dr. Rhona O’Leary – Senior Vice President, Global Head Portfolio and Product Development Strategy, Genentech
- Dr. Jennifer Petter – Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Arrakis Therapeutics
- Dalia R. Rayes – Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial, ChemoCentryx
- Bethany L. Sensenig – Chief Financial Officer and Head of US Operations, Monovia Therapeutics
- Dr. Monica Shaw – Executive Vice President, Head of Region Europe Commercial Operations, LEO Pharma
- Clarissa Shen – Chief Operating Officer, Q Bio, Inc.
- Erika R. Smith – CEO, ReNetX Bio, Inc.
- Kristina Vlaovic – Vice President, Regulatory Affairs & Pharmacovigilance, Alector, Inc.
- Robin A. Walker – Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary, Goldfinch Bio, Inc.
- Christine Zedelmayer – Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Equillium, Inc.
Included in the board certification course is a classroom component and an applied learning program, along with unparallel networking and mentorship opportunities, resume support and more. To continue to support the growing number of Boardroom Ready participants, EWIB is seeking seasoned corporate board mentors (men and women) to pair one-on-one with this year’s program participants. Boardroom mentors play an essential role in the program, offering guidance, encouragement and experience-based strategies for networking, interviewing and assessing the fit of a potential board seat. For more information, please contact [email protected]
About Executive Women In Bio
Executive Women in Bio (EWIB) is a committee comprised of senior leaders in biopharma and the life sciences operating within the membership-based, national non-profit organization, Women in Bio (WIB). EWIB champions for greater diversity and is committed to supporting female leadership through professional development programs, including Boardroom Ready. EWIB strives to be a foundational resource for women in executive roles, by fostering achievement and empowering women to be the best leaders and influencers they can be through formal education, training and structured networking. EWIB offers a competitive, intensive board competency-building curriculum to refine skills and to increase preparedness for the responsibilities related to serving on both public and private boards. For more information, visit: https://www.womeninbio.org/Executives
About Women In Bio
Founded in 2002 to support all women employed in the field of life sciences from the classroom to the boardroom, Women In Bio (WIB) is a multifaceted organization with 14 chapters across North America and Montreal. It offers an array of professional educational programs, peer to peer learning, mentoring and networking opportunities, and is the only organization for women that integrates all career levels and life sciences fields. WIB is funded by sponsors and partners dedicated to supporting women of all ages in their lifelong journey in the life sciences and beyond. Please visit https://www.womeninbio.org.
