NEW YORK, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exeevo Inc., announced the promotion of Derek J. Evans to Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move is part of the company’s commitment to fostering innovation and driving transformative growth in the Life Sciences sector. Evans will assume full management responsibilities effective immediately.

As Senior Vice President of Growth, Evans, a seasoned Life Sciences executive, joined Exeevo in 2022. During his tenure, he has demonstrated exceptional strategic vision and has been pivotal in spearheading initiatives that have improved the foundation of the organization while accelerating commercial growth.

“I am honored and excited to take on the CEO role at Exeevo,” said Derek J. Evans. “Exeevo has a tremendous opportunity in front of us, especially given the rapidly changing landscape in Life Sciences. I look forward to working with the amazingly talented team at Exeevo as we advance to the next chapter in our story.”

Exeevo Board member Shouvanik Chatterjee said, “Derek’s leadership has been instrumental in transforming the landscape of our company. Under his guidance, we’ve grown the company and elevated our capabilities, carving out a leadership position in the life sciences industry. We are eager to witness the continued evolution of our company under his stewardship.”

About EXEEVO®

Exeevo is a cloud solutions provider for life sciences companies. Our next-gen, unified, and intelligent platforms turn insights into exceptional healthcare experiences that drive commercial objectives and improve patients’ lives.

Headquartered in New York, Exeevo has offices in China, India, Europe, and North America.

Media

Cynthia Ruffino

Marketing Director

Cynthia.Ruffino@exeevo.com