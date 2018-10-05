EXEL INDUSTRIES :shares and voting rights 30.09.2018

EXEL Industries
A French public limited company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul 51206 Epernay Cedex– France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. B 095 550 356
Disclosure of the number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital
|Date
|Total number of shares comprising the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|Sept, 30, 2018
|6 787 900
|Total gross voting rights : 11 969 731
|Total net* voting rights : 11 968 230
* Total net amount = total amount of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus those shares that do not carry voting rights (treasury shares).
Attachment
- EI: Shares & voting rights.pdf
