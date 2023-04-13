IRVING, Texas, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a leading provider of Business Process Automation solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Major Player’ in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Finance and Accounting Business Process Services in the Cloud 2023 Vendor Assessment.

“We are delighted to be positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Finance and Accounting Business Process Services in the Cloud,” said Suresh Yannamani, CEO Exela Technologies BPA. “At Exela, we understand that CFO’s have a key role in ensuring that strategic-planning and financial discipline go hand-in-hand. We believe that Exela is uniquely positioned to help our clients successfully achieve this digital transformation with our product-led Finance and Accounting (FAO) Service Suite.”

Exela’s FAO Services Suite is embedded with deep business analytics, helping finance leaders modernize and automate their end-to-end Finance and Accounting functions. Exela’s Finance and Accounting professionals serve over 3,400 global clients, across 15 industry verticals.

Explore Exela's FAO services and solutions here.

About Exela Technologies

Exela is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions that improve efficiency, quality, and productivity. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry solution suites addressing finance & accounting, human capital management, facilities optimization, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Exela is a leader in workflow automation, attended and unattended cognitive automation, digital mailrooms, print communications, and payment processing, with deployments across the globe. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 16,000 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://investors.exelatech.com/

The information posted on the Company’s website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company’s website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

