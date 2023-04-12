Fireside chat stream will take place April 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

IRVING, Texas, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a leader in business processing automation today announced the second fireside chat for investors.

Executive Chairman, Par Chadha, will be answering questions asked in advance from investors about the Company’s strategy, execution and future plans. Questions can be submitted by investors until April 21, 2023, starting now.

The Fireside Chat is our official forum that enables two-way communication with our investors. Exela continues to invest in technology and services across our global platform to better serve our customers. This positioning for growth may be of interest to our investors.

“We are enthusiastic to hear more about the topics on investors minds. We also look forward to sharing the progress we have made and discussing the hurdles we face,” said Par Chadha

The fireside chat will take place on April 26 at 2:00 PM ET. The registration for the fireside chat platform is live and available at the URL: https://fireside.exelatech.com/register.

About Exela Technologies

Exela is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions that improve efficiency, quality, and productivity. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry solution suites addressing finance & accounting, human capital management, facilities optimization, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Exela is a leader in workflow automation, attended and unattended cognitive automation, digital mailrooms, print communications, and payment processing, with deployments across the globe. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 16,000 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor and/or Media Contacts:

Vincent Kondaveeti

E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com

Mary Beth Benjamin