Exela Technologies Announces New Logo with L’Assurance Maladie Caisse Nationale, the French National Insurance Fund

PARIS, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), today announced a contract with L’Assurance Maladie Caisse Nationale (“Cnam”), the French National Insurance Fund, utilizing Exela’s PCH Global platform to speed up the National Agency’s digital transformation. While the initial total contract value (“TCV”) is $2.5 million, the 4-year contract has the potential to grow to over $4.5 million over this period.

Initially, the solution will deploy Exela’s cutting-edge Raptor and Intelliscan XDS scanners as well as a full OCR application across multiple sites as part of Exela ITPS (Information and Transaction Processing Solutions) segment. The online classification and extended sorting capacity will handle a wide range of document types and the initial deployment will be rolled out to two sites within 2022, with estimated volumes of 40,000 pieces per site per day, therefore optimizing social security and healthcare claims processing and management in France.

“As part of its modernization efforts and new policy, the Caisse Nationale de l’Assurance Maladie decided to make the processing of its non-digital incoming flows more efficient. The PLEIADE project (Plateforme Electronique d’Intégration des Courriers Incrants et d’Archivage Dématérialisé) was launched to achieve this goal. We are delighted to have chosen Exela Technologies as our digital partner to support us in this transformation project. Our choice was guided by Exela’s technological expertise within the digitalization of workflows and the alignment of the solution to the wide variety of documents we processed in high volumes,” said Mr. Karim Ben Ali, Project Director of the PLEIADE project.

“While many global economies, especially in Europe, have been experiencing high levels of inflation, customers are attracted to Exela’s cost and time-saving digital transformation solutions. We are always excited to sign new logos and help customers began their digital journey and we look forward to growing with L’Assurance Maladie Caisse Nationale,” said Vitalie Robu, President of Exela EMEA.

About Cnam

The Caisse Nationale de l’Assurance Maladie des travailleurs salariés (Cnam) is a public administrative body whose mission is to define health insurance policy at national level. Its role is to steer, coordinate and advise the action of the local bodies that make up its network, in particular, the primary health insurance funds (CPAM) and the five general social security funds.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 17,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner

