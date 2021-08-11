Exela Technologies Expands Relationship with a Large Healthcare Member Engagement Leader

Exela will provide technology and operation solutions in a total value of approximately $7.5 million

Partnership connects members in many healthcare organizations, health insurers and US government programs

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), today announced an expanded strategic partnership to utilize Exela’s technology and operation solutions with a large healthcare member engagement leader. The expansion will provide technology and operation solutions in a contract with a total value of approximately $7.5 million.

The company’s solution utilizes PCH Global to improve consumer engagement, enhance preventative care and improve the health care user experience. Exela has been on the forefront of healthcare technology including advances in robotic process automation, engagement optimization and machine learning. The partnership connects members in many healthcare organizations, health insurers and US government programs.

Exela continues to invest in expanding PCH Global capabilities to provide a cloud hosted solution for communication between a growing number of constituents in the healthcare industry. This expansion of the deployment marks another milestone in the value proposition of PCH Global in healthcare to digitally connect members, providers and insurance companies for member engagement, care coordination and cost of care management.

“We look forward to working with our partner and over time look to enable more of our PCH Global features. Both companies serve the common goal of improving the customer health care experience. Healthcare member engagement is an exciting space that utilizes all of the components of technology, data mining and an enhanced customer experience leading to healthier customers.” said Suresh Yannamani, President, Exela.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 18,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner

