Exela Technologies, Inc. Announces Fireside Chat Webcast Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

IRVING, Texas, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation (BPA) leader, announced today a fireside chat webcast hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald’s Josh Siegler that took place on June 11, 2021.

Josh Siegler, the Head of FinTech Research, hosted Chief Financial Officer Shrikant Sortur and Head of Strategy Matt Brown. The fireside chat is available for approximately 30 days here: https://zoom.us/rec/share/QUA-qcMOoTD3NzgEX2ZIIjNbE0gnslvQoJVupoIIDHpZVfEB-MUm2K1-VDDpeeUI.JzOZV0_q5cmkfK6R

About Exela
Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 19,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

