Transaction values the European business at an enterprise value of $220 million

Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023

Exela Technologies, Inc. will indirectly own a majority of the new public company, named XBP Europe Holdings, Inc.

IRVING, Texas and NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XBP Europe, Inc. (“XBP Europe”), the European business of Exela Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: XELA, XELAP) (“Exela”) and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (Nasdaq: CFFE) (“CFFE”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. After closing, the combined company will be called XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. and is expected to be publicly listed on Nasdaq under the symbol XBP. Until the closing of the transaction, shares will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol CFFE. XBP Europe is a pan-European integrator of bills and payments connecting buyers and suppliers, across industries and sizes, to optimize the clients’ bills and payment processes in order to advance digital transformation, improve market wide liquidity and encourage sustainable business practices.

Par Chadha, Executive Chairman of Exela, indirect parent company of XBP Europe, said, “We are pleased to announce the merger agreement with CFFE following the Letter of Intent announced in late August. We continue to execute our strategy in some very difficult market conditions and look forward to communicating additional milestones.”

Howard Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII, stated, “We are excited about this transaction, which will enable XBP Europe to further accelerate its mission to enhance the payments ecosystem across the European continent.”

Transaction Details

The Board of Directors of each of Exela and CFFE have approved the transaction. The transaction will require the approval of the stockholders of CFFE, and as a result is expected to close sometime in the first half of 2023. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, several of which are outside the control of the parties, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when a closing will occur. The transaction values XBP Europe at an initial enterprise value of $220 million. Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement and an investor presentation, will be available in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by each of CFFE and Exela with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and at www.sec.gov. A copy of the investor presentation will be available shortly under Presentations at http://exelatechnologies.gcs-web.com/news-and-events/presentations.

Advisors

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as financial and capital markets advisor to CFVIII. Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is acting as legal advisor to CFVIII.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is acting as legal advisor to XBP Europe.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII is a blank check company led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick.

About Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for 77 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate on its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 24 primary dealers transacting business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For more information, please visit: www.cantor.com.

About Exela Technologies and XBP Europe Holdings, Inc.

Exela is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 17,000 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://investors.exelatech.com/

