Exela Technologies, Inc. to Delay Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call and Announces Delay of Form 10-K Filing

IRVING, Texas, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a location-agnostic global business process automation (“BPA”) leader across numerous industries, announced today that it will delay its earnings release and investor conference call for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, previously scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (ET) today. Exela has postponed its earnings release and conference call due to the delayed filing of its Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2019, and the need to restate certain of its historical financial statements.

Exela plans to file a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, by March 17, 2020, which will provide the Company with a 15 calendar-day extension beyond the March 16, 2020 deadline within which to file the 2019 annual report on Form 10-K. Exela also plans to file a Form 8-K with the SEC on March 17, 2020, with additional details regarding the restatement of its historical financial statements.

Exela currently expects to file the Company’s Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2019, on or before March 31, 2020. Once that date is finalized, Exela will schedule an investor conference call to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Although Exela is working diligently to complete the 2019 Form 10-K, and currently expects to complete and file these items by March 31, 2020, given factors such as potential work interruptions associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus, no assurance can be given that they will be filed within such period.

About Exela

Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of expertise operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 22,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Find out more at www.exelatech.com

Follow Exela on Twitter: https://twitter.com/exelatech

Follow Exela on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/11174620/

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of the Business Combination, future opportunities for the combined company, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Exela’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form-10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela’s assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact: Kevin McLaughlin

E: [email protected]

T: 646-277-1234

Investor Contact: William Maina

E: [email protected]

T: 646-277-1236