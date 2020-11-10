Exergen Corporation: New Data Confirms No-Touch Thermometers Miss Five Out of Six Fevers

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

First study comparing accuracy of no-touch devices to temporal artery thermometers has serious implications; thermometer “guns” can create false sense of security in mass COVID-19 screenings and at home

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As COVID-19 continues to set new records nationwide, the importance of understanding the difference in accuracy between temporal artery thermometers (TAT) and non-contact devices – now used widely for public temperature screenings – is of paramount importance. Non-contact thermometers are proven to be ineffective in measuring actual body temperature, while the accuracy of the TemporalScanner is supported by more than 80 peer-reviewed published clinical studies. This has serious ramifications for family health and public safety.  

A new study1 in the American Journal of Infection Control is the first to compare the accuracy of no-touch thermometers to temporal artery thermometers. Australian researchers conducted a prospective observational study on a sample of 265 non-infectious patients at two hospitals. When body temperatures read below 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit, the thermometers showed similar results, but as temperatures rose above that, non-contact scanners’ accuracy decreased. Temperatures were farther apart as they rose. The non-contact scanners missed five out of every six fevers detected by Exergen temporal artery thermometers.

According to the authors, “This is the first study to compare accuracy of non-contact infrared thermometers (NCIT) to TAT in adult patients. Although mass fever screening is currently underway using NCIT, these results indicate that the NCIT may not be the most accurate device for fever mass screening during a pandemic.”

“During this escalating and unpredictable pandemic, there is one constant in helping to ensure public safety: the ability to accurately screen for fever,” said Francesco Pompei, Ph.D., CEO of Exergen Corporation. “Non-contact thermometers are proven to be inaccurate in measuring core body temperature, yet they’ve been used extensively from the start of the pandemic, giving a false sense of security. In public settings, they are largely ‘theater,” and as such their use should be seriously questioned. Only thermometers with extensive clinical studies, such as the Exergen TemporalScanner, can be trusted for accuracy during these threatening times of COVID.”

ABOUT EXERGEN CORPORATION
Exergen manufactures and markets two series of the TemporalScanner thermometer: a professional version for hospitals and clinics, and a consumer version sold in major retailers nationwide. More than two billion temperatures are taken each year with TemporalScanners. Used in thousands of hospitals and clinics across the country as well as in millions of homes, TemporalScanners are the #1 preference of pediatricians, #1 preference of nurses and #1 selling retail thermometer. The Exergen TemporalScanner’s accuracy is supported by more than 80 peer-reviewed published clinical studies covering all ages from preterm infants to geriatrics and all care areas from hospitals to homes. For additional information, visit www.exergen.com.

____________________
1 Khan et al. Comparative accuracy testing of non-contact infrared thermometers and temporal artery thermometers in an adult hospital setting. American Journal of Infection Control. 2020 Oct. 2. doi: 10.1016/j.ajic.2020.09.01

Contact: Sarah Ciuba
Rosica Communications
[email protected]
P: 201.843.5600
F: 201.957.7163

