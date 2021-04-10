Exhale PM Reviews – Negative Side Effects or Legit Benefits?

Exhale PM by Health and Happiness Labs is a potent supplement with natural ingredients for nightly support to enhance deeper rest while alleviating stress and anxiety, but is it legit or does it have negative side effects?

Chicago, IL, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Exhale PM is a nutritional supplement that claims to help you fall asleep.

By taking three capsules of Exhale PM nightly, you can purportedly enjoy a deep, restful sleep while supporting symptoms of stress and anxiety.

Lack of sleep is one of the most common problems experienced by adults. Otherwise completely healthy people sometimes struggle to sleep a solid 6-8 hours per night. But people who have existing medical conditions like insomnia are even more predisposed to sleep trouble. It would take an entire article to outline all of the ways that bad sleep can negatively impact our lives. In the short term, lacking sleep can lead to irritability, low brain function, and more. In the long term, even more significant impacts become possible; obesity, weakened immune systems, and other conditions are associated with sleep deprivation.

Unfortunately, there is not much that the traditional medical infrastructure can do for people who have trouble falling and staying asleep. Sleep medications can help people with serious insomnia fall asleep, but they often fail to provide sufferers with the kind of natural restfulness they need. There are many natural ways to improve your ability to sleep. Eating right, turning off electronics past a certain hour at night, and avoiding oversleeping are all excellent ways to keep from the tossing and turning that many people experience at night.

Supplements are a relatively new tool for sufferers from insomnia and other sleep conditions. Formulas on the market today use all-natural ingredients to help promote better sleep. Exhale PM by Health and Happiness Labs is one such solution. Made with 100% organic ingredients in a GMP certified and FDA-certified manufacturing facility, this unique formula purportedly works to flip a little-known “brain switch” and turn off the “sleep blockers” that prevent some people from sleeping regularly and consistently throughout the night. If used consistently, the key ingredients in Exhale PM might help people to naturally gain a better night’s sleep.

But we need to take a closer look at the specifics behind Exhale PM in order to see whether or not the formula works as intended. In particular, we should consider the key ingredients and scientific evidence behind Exhale PM to figure out its true benefits. Interested in learning more about Exhale PM? Keep reading to see if Exhale PM really works or how it can help with insomnia and other sleep issues? Find out everything you need to know about Exhale PM and its effects today in our review.

What is Exhale PM?

Exhale PM is a sleep aid supplement sold online through ExhaleForSleep.com.

The supplement uses plant extracts, adaptogens, and minerals to support healthy sleep. Instead of flooding your body with large doses of melatonin or prescription sleep aids, Exhale PM uses natural ingredients to encourage a more restful sleep.

Exhale PM is made by a supplement company named Health & Happiness Labs. That company is led by Sam Robson. Sam is a health and fitness coach. Sam was diagnosed with a rare nerve condition called reflexive sympathetic dystrophy at 26. He treated that condition using supplements and nutrition – yet he still suffered from insomnia. He developed Exhale PM to help with his insomnia, and he claims it gave him a better sleep than anything else he had ever tried.

Today, Sam describes Exhale PM as an “effortless 30 second nighttime routine.” He also claims similar ingredients are used by doctors, Hollywood stars, and professional athletes. They turn off their “sleep blockers” using similar ingredients to what we see in Exhale PM.

How Does Exhale PM Work?

Exhale PM is marketed as a way to promote calmness, stress relief, and anxiety relief as you fall asleep.

If you have ever lied awake tossing and turning, then you know how frustrating it can be. Exhale PM was designed to target this issue in a unique way compared to other supplements.

Instead of flooding your body with melatonin (a popular sleep aid ingredient) or prescription sleep medication (a solution used by many), Exhale PM uses natural ingredients to kickstart your body’s sleep cycles.

Many of the ingredients in Exhale PM are considered adaptogens. They support your body’s ability to respond to physical and mental stressors. Adaptogens like valerian root and ashwagandha have been used for centuries in traditional medicine for health and wellness. Today, many people take ashwagandha and other ingredients daily to support stress relief.

Here’s how Health & Happiness Labs explains the effects of their formula:

“Exhale PM promotes nightly calm, and the ability to manage stress and anxiety at night, while supporting restful sleep.”

Just take three capsules of Exhale PM within 30 minutes of falling asleep, then enjoy noticeable benefits. Sam and the team at Health & Happiness Labs claims you can fall asleep easily, enjoy a more restful sleep, and calm your body and mind throughout the night, among other benefits.

What Does Exhale PM Do?

Health & Happiness Labs claims you can experience all of the following benefits after taking Exhale PM nightly:

Support the body’s ability to resist physical, chemical, and biological stress

Help calm the mind and body at night during times of stress and anxiety

Support mood balance

Promote restful sleep

How to Use Exhale PM

Health & Happiness Labs claims there are two ways to take Exhale PM:

Take 3 capsules 30 to 60 minutes before bed

To enhance results, consider supplementing this dose with additional Exhale PM capsules during the day

Exhale PM does not contain melatonin, which kickstarts your body’s natural sleep cycles. If you take Exhale PM during the day, then it can promote calmness but it should not make you fall asleep. Some people take three capsules before they fall asleep. Others take Exhale PM throughout the day to promote calmness and anxiety relief.

(SPECIAL OFFER) Click Here to Get Exhale PM with an Exclusive Discount Price Online

What Are Sleep Blockers?

Health & Happiness Labs claims sleep blockers interfere with a healthy, deep sleep. If you have too many sleep blockers in your system, then you could suffer from insomnia and other sleep issues.

Exhale PM claims to target these issues using natural ingredients, vitamins, adaptogens, herb extracts, and plant extracts, among other ingredients.

People struggle to sleep for different reasons. The sleep blockers in your body might be different from the sleep blockers in someone else’s body.

In most people, sleep blockers are chemicals or signals in your brain that tell your brain it cannot rest. These sleep blockers prevent your body from falling asleep and staying asleep. They tell your body to stay constantly alert.

Sleep blockers can lead to other issues. They can lead to weight gain, poor energy, and stress and anxiety, among other problems.

The longer you let sleep blockers control your body, the worse the effects become. It creates a cycle of unfortunate effects: your sleep blockers prevent you from getting a good night’s sleep, and your poor sleep leads to more stress and anxiety. As you get more stressed and anxious, it becomes harder to fall asleep.

Exhale PM claims to flip the switch on sleep blockers, activating a signal that prevents sleep blockers from affecting your sleep.

How Exhale PM Targets “Sleep Blockers”

Exhale PM claims to target sleep blockers, activating a switch to help you get a deeper, more restful sleep.

To do that, Exhale PM uses herb and plant extracts, minerals, adaptogens, and other ingredients.

Here are key ingredient groups in Exhale PM supplement and how they promote a better sleep:

Minerals: Exhale PM contains a single mineral for sleep: magnesium. Magnesium is a crucial mineral for overall health and wellness. However, it plays a particularly important role in sleep. Some studies show that magnesium deficiency is liked with poor sleep and an inability to relax. If you don’t get enough magnesium in your diet, then your body could struggle to enter a deep and restful sleep.

Adaptogens: Many of Exhale PM’s ingredients are considered adaptogens. Adaptogens are plant-based compounds that support your body’s ability to respond to physical and mental stressors. Exhale PM contains adaptogens like valerian root, chamomile, and ashwagandha. These adaptogens have been used in traditional medicine for centuries to support health, wellness, and calmness. Today, we know these ingredients work by impacting neurotransmitters in your brain. Multiple studies have showed that these adaptogens and other ingredients in Exhale PM could promote calmness and anxiety relief, among other effects.

Serotonin Precursors: Exhale PM contains 5-hydroxytrytophan, also known as 5-HTP. Exhale PM uses a specific type of 5-HTP called HTPurity. 5-HTP is a precursor to serotonin. Your body converts 5-HTP to serotonin after it enters the body. Some people take 5-HTP daily for depression. Others use it for relaxation. 5-HTP is a chemical by-product of the amino acid L-tryptophan, which is also linked to its own relaxation properties.

Other Active Ingredients: Other active ingredients in Exhale PM include reishi fruit, L-leucine, and lemon balm aerial extract, among others.

Overall, the ingredients in Exhale PM could support sleep and insomnia relief by giving your body the ingredients it needs to calm the mind, support your mood, and promote a deeper and more restful sleep, among other benefits.

Exhale PM Ingredients

Health & Happiness Labs discloses the full list of Exhale PM ingredients upfront. However, most dosages are hidden within a proprietary formula. We know the total dosage of Exhale PM, but we don’t know the individual dosages of ingredients like valerian root, ashwagandha, or lemon balm.

Many supplements use proprietary formulas to keep their dosages secret. Some manufacturers disclose all dosages and ingredients upfront, while others do not.

The full list of ingredients in Exhale PM includes:

50mg of magnesium (12% DV)

1.47g of the Exhale PM Proprietary Blend, which contains valerian root, GABA, lemon balm extract, chamomile flower extract, L-leucine, ashwagandha root and leaf extract (in the form of Sensoril), reishi fruit, and 5-HTP (in the form of HTPurity)

Other ingredients like hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (to create the capsule) and microcrystalline cellulose (to hold the formula together)

(HUGE SAVINGS TODAY) Click Here to Get Exhale PM Supplement For The Lowest Price Right Now

Scientific Evidence for Exhale PM

Exhale PM claims to support sleep, mood, and anxiety relief using proven natural ingredients. The supplement contains adaptogens, minerals, and plant extracts linked to calmness and sleep. But what does science say about the ingredients?

Despite it being very normal and pretty much the status quo, Health & Happiness Labs has not completed any clinical trials or formal studies on the formula. The company has not tested the formula on animals or humans to verify it helps you fall asleep.

However, the Exhale PM website cites 30+ studies supporting the ingredients within Exhale PM. These studies show that the ingredients in Exhale PM could promote calmness and relaxation in various ways. Exhale PM also seems to contain a strong dose of most listed ingredients: instead of taking weak ingredients in one capsule, you take three capsules to support the advertised benefits.

As Harvard Medical School explains, magnesium is a popular sleep aid – especially for those who haven’t found relief through melatonin. Magnesium is a crucial element for many biological functions, including nerve and muscle function. In one study, participants took magnesium over an 8 week period, then experienced small improvements in sleep quality. It’s not an instant cure for every sleep problem, but it could support sleep by complementing other ingredients within Exhale PM.

Valerian is the first listed ingredient in Exhale PM, which means there’s more valerian root extract than any other ingredient. In this 2006 study, researchers analyzed dozens of trials involving valerian and sleep. Researchers found that valerian “might improve sleep quality without producing side effects.” Researchers found evidence linking valerian to sleep quality in studies involving 1,093 patients.

Exhale PM also contains gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) to help you fall asleep. GABA is the main inhibitory neurotransmitter of the central nervous system. GABA is also connected to sleep. Researchers have found that low levels of GABA are linked with poor sleep, while normal levels of GABA are linked to slow-wave sleep and deep sleep. By taking GABA supplements daily, you could raise GABA levels in your body and promote anxiety relief throughout your body.

Some people take 5-HTP supplements daily for depression, anxiety, or sleep. 5-HTP seems to impact sleep by working as a precursor to serotonin, the feel-good hormone. In this 2008 study published in Sleep, researchers found that 5-HTP plays a crucial role in sleep-wake behavior by managing your serotonin levels. Researchers injected mice with 5-HTP, then observed significant changes in sleep-wake behavior.

The other ingredients in Exhale PM have similar effects: they support sleep, anxiety, calmness, and mood in various ways. Studies show that lemon balm extract, chamomile, and ashwagandha are adaptogens that support physical and mental stress response, for example. Traditional Ayurvedic medicine practitioners have used ashwagandha for centuries for calmness and overall health.

Insomnia affects approximately one third of the adult population. Sleep disorders affect millions more people. Science tells us that some of the ingredients in Exhale PM can support a deep, restful sleep by supporting mood, anxiety, and stress, among other effects.

Exhale PM Pricing

Exhale PM is priced at $59 per bottle, although the price drops as low as $39 per bottle when ordering multiple units.

You can exclusively buy Exhale PM through ExhaleForSleep.com, where it’s priced at the following rates:

1 Bottle: $59 + Free US Shipping

$59 + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles: $147 + Free US Shipping

$147 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $234 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains 90 capsules (30 servings). You take three capsules daily to support sleep, stress, and anxiety.

Exhale PM Refund Policy

All Exhale PM purchases come with a 6 month moneyback guarantee.

You can request a complete refund within 180 days (6 months) of your purchase. If you are unhappy with the results of Exhale PM for any reason, or if you did not experience significant relief from insomnia or sleep issues after taking Exhale PM, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

About Sam Robson

Sam is a health and fitness coach who has worked with Super Bowl champions, Hollywood actors, Division I athletes, World Championship eSports players, and other clients.

Sam was diagnosed with a neuro-nerve condition called reflexive sympathetic dystrophy at age 26. He describes it as “the most painful chronic pain condition in the world.” Nerves hijack the brain, sending permanent pain signals to your receptors – even after injuries heal.

Doctors told Sam there was no way to fix it. They also told him he would be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

However, Sam used nutrition, diet, and alternative therapies to manage his condition. Today, he does not use a wheelchair. He claims to have healed himself “without a doctor” while also teaching himself to walk “without a physical therapist.”

Sam was motivated to help others discover alternative solutions to health and wellness issues, so he launched Health & Happiness Labs.

ALSO READ: Exhale PM Customer Reviews and User Testimonials: Does It Work For Everyone?

About Health & Happiness Labs

Health & Happiness Labs is a nutritional supplement company founded by Sam Robson.

The company makes several nutritional supplements targeted to people with different health and wellness issues, including Exhale PM and Stress Less.

You can contact Health & Happiness Labs via the following:

Email: [email protected]

[email protected] Phone: (888) 380-7935

(888) 380-7935 Mailing Address: 3100 Technology Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Final Word

Exhale PM is a sleep aid supplement sold online through ExhaleForSleep.com.

The supplement claims to support anxiety, stress, and sleep in various ways. By taking three capsules of Exhale PM before you fall asleep, you can purportedly enjoy a deeper and more restful sleep.

The official product label for each bottle of Exhale PM claims that the formula offers four main benefits. It can support the body’s fight against stress, calm the mood of the user, promote restful sleep, and optimize mood balance. Wow, talk about a comprehensive solution! Luckily, our research led us to conclude that Exhale PM’s key ingredients can very likely achieve most of these benefits. The primary proprietary blend used in this supplement employs several popular pro-sleep ingredients. Scientific research demonstrates that Exhale PM’s ingredients can promote better sleep, which can limit stress, balance moods, and more.

If you’re struggling with insomnia, consider seeing a doctor. But if your sleep problems can’t be solved by traditional pills and medications and lifestyle change just hasn’t worked, we suggest using a formula like Exhale PM.

To learn more about Exhale PM or how it works, visit ExhaleForSleep.com today. All purchases are backed by a 60 day refund policy.

Official Website: https://exhaleforsleep.com/news/558/exhale-pm-video-1

Contact Details: Exhale For Sleep

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (888) 380-7935

About MarketingByKevin.com

This product review is published by Marketing By Kevin. Marketing By Kevin reviews are researched and formulated by a group of experienced natural health advocates with years of dedication and determination to finding the highest quality health products and wellness programs available. It should be noted that any purchase derived from this resource is done at your own peril. It is recommended to consult with a qualified professional healthcare practitioner before making an order today if there are any additional questions or concerns. Any order finalized from this release’s links are subject to the entire terms and conditions of the official website’s offer. The researched information above does not take any direct or indirect responsibility for its accuracy.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to Marketing By Kevin if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Product support: [email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected]