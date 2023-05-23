Located in The Live Music Capital of the World, Upcoming Conference Will Connect Industry’s Most Prominent Leaders

HOPKINTON, Mass., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PrismHR, the leading HR technology software powering payroll, benefits, and HR for businesses across the U.S., today shared additional details about PrismHR LIVE, its annual customer event. With attendee experience at the core, PrismHR exhibitors and sponsors can meet directly with customers and advance existing relationships. This year’s event will take place in Austin, Texas – The Live Music Capital of the World® – at the beautiful JW Marriott from June 25 through June 27, 2023.

Consistently receiving four- and five-star ratings from attendees for its valuable programming, innovative destinations and participation by leading exhibitors and sponsors, PrismHR LIVE serves as the annual gathering of the PEO and ASO community. Underscored by more than forty sessions on topics including payroll, benefits administration and PrismHR product offerings, this year’s theme is “Better Together: Raising the Bar.”

PrismHR LIVE attendee feedback from the 2022 event showed that 97 percent visited the Exhibit Hall, which featured more than fifty exhibitors. Eighty-eight percent of attendees were actively evaluating products and services and more than 60 percent of attendees visited with over ten exhibitors.

At this year’s event, premium exhibitors include ClearCo, Crimcheck, Guardian, HiringThing, Nettime Solutions, Norton, Omega Benefit Strategies, Swipeclock, Syncstream, Timeco, Walton, WOTC.com and ZayZoon. Excited to break away from large trade show venues that cannot support an optimal attendee experience, exhibitors and sponsors have already lauded Austin – as well as PrismHR’s array of experiential sponsorship options – as game-changing for new business opportunities.

Michelle Lanter Smith, Chief Marketing Officer for Vensure Employer Solutions, the parent company of PrismHR, observed, “Physical events such as PrismHR LIVE represent the best way to share knowledge with attendees, gain brand visibility and advance valuable relationships. Exhibitors and sponsors of PrismHR LIVE report solid lead quality and excellent support from their PrismHR team members. We’re looking forward to welcoming additional exhibitors and sponsors to help our attendees accelerate their HR technology buying decisions over the course of three days.”

Sponsorships for this year’s PrismHR LIVE are selling quickly, though several valuable options still remain. To receive the detailed prospectus regarding sponsoring PrismHR LIVE, please email events@prismhr.com.

