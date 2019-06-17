Breaking News
Exide Technologies Names Michael Judd Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Milton, Ga., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exide Technologies (www.exide.com), a global provider of stored energy solutions for the transportation and industrial markets, announced today the appointment of Michael (Mike) Judd as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. Mr. Judd will report to Tim Vargo, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exide Technologies, and will lead the global manufacturing operations for Exide from the Company’s headquarters in Milton, Ga.

“We are excited to have Mike join our leadership team,” said Vargo. “Mike is a talented, results-driven manufacturing leader and his extensive battery manufacturing expertise brings us the capabilities we need to execute our growth strategy. Mike will continue to drive improvements in our processes and quality that benefit our customers and partners every day.”

Mr. Judd has held leadership positions as a part of the automotive battery business at Johnson Controls, Inc. (now Clarios) during his 25-year tenure, including Vice President of Operations, Power Solutions for the US and Canada (OE and aftermarket) with responsibility for all battery manufacturing and distribution in the United States; Vice President of Operations responsible for all manufacturing and supply chain for Hart and Cooley products; Director of Operations Power Solutions for Asia and China; Director of Operations Power Solutions (battery recycling); and multiple battery manufacturing plant manager roles. Mr. Judd joins Exide most recently from Dover Corp, where he held the position of Vice President of Operations for Dover Food Retail with responsibility for manufacturing, supply chain, purchasing and sourcing. Mr. Judd holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and a Masters of Business Administration from Marylhurst University.

About Exide Technologies

Exide Technologies (www.exide.com) is a global provider of stored electrical-energy solutions for the transportation and industrial markets. Exide’s 130 years of technology innovation combined with operations in more than 80 countries enables the company to deliver compelling solutions for the world’s current and future power needs. Exide produces and recycles a broad range of products, serving the Transportation, Network Power and Motive Power market segments with battery and energy storage systems and specialty applications for a broad range of industries including: agricultural, automotive, electric, light and heavy-duty truck, marine, materials handling, military, mining, powersport, railroad, security, telecommunications, utility and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), among others. Exide is Powering the World Forward – history and scale combined with a start-up mentality make Exide the right choice for customers who want more than simply a battery supplier.

Attachments

  • Exide Technologies – Mike Judd Headshot
  • Exide Technologies – Mike Judd
CONTACT: Melissa Floyd
Exide Technologies
678-566-9927
[email protected]
