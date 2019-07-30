Breaking News
Exide Technologies Promotes Lou Martinez to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Milton, Ga., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Exide Technologies (www.exide.com), a global provider of stored energy solutions for the transportation and industrial markets, announced today the appointment of Lou Martinez as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Martinez will report to Tim Vargo, Exide Technologies Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer,  and will lead the Company’s global Finance, Accounting, Internal Audit,  Investor Relations, Treasury and Risk Management functions from Exide’s global headquarters in Milton, Ga. Mr. Martinez succeeds Tony Genito, who is retiring from Exide.

“Lou has been a key member of our Corporate Finance team for the past 14 years and I am pleased to announce his well-deserved promotion to the CFO role,” said Vargo. “I would also like to thank Tony for his contributions to the Company over the past four years and wish him well in his retirement.”

Mr. Martinez joined Exide in 2005 and most recently held the position of Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller. Prior to that, Mr. Martinez served as Corporate Controller for AirGate PCS, Cotelligent and Aegis Communications Group. Mr. Martinez holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Bentley University. Mr. Martinez currently serves on the board of directors at PRISM of Georgia, a nonprofit that serves adults with developmental disabilities.  

About Exide Technologies
Exide Technologies (www.exide.com) is a global provider of stored electrical-energy solutions for the transportation and industrial markets. Exide’s more than 130 years of technology innovation combined with global operations enables the company to deliver compelling solutions for the world’s current and future power needs. Exide produces and recycles a broad range of products, serving the Transportation, Network Power and Motive Power market segments with battery and energy storage systems and specialty applications for a broad range of industries including: agricultural, automotive, electric, light and heavy-duty truck, marine, materials handling, military, mining, powersport, railroad, security, telecommunications, utility and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), among others. Exide is Powering the World Forward – history and scale combined with a start-up mentality make Exide the right choice for customers who want more than simply a battery supplier.

