Eximius Design Joins TSMC Design Center Alliance Program

Oct. 06, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eximius Design, a leading ASIC design services provider with expertise in digital, analog, embedded software and system design, today announced that it has joined the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Design Center Alliance (DCA) program, which focuses on chip implementation services and system level design solutions to help lower design barriers for customers adopting TSMC technology.

Eximius has expertise in designing large ASICs in turnkey engagement models. The partnership between TSMC and Eximius offers customers an additional choice of design service providers in TSMC’s comprehensive design ecosystem.

“It is our honor to be part of the TSMC DCA program. This is a strong endorsement of our team that has engaged in multiple tape-outs for TSMC’s 28nm, 16nm and 7nm processes,” said Jay Avula, CEO of Eximius Design LLC. “Our engineering teams located in the U.S. and India have worked closely with TSMC and its customers to deliver SoCs in HPC, networking, mobile and consumer applications. As a member of the DCA program, we have access to TSMC’s leading-edge technology and collaterals to execute complex SoCs.”

“We’re pleased with the addition of Eximius into our DCA program and OIP ecosystem, which will provide valuable ASIC design services to our customers with its experienced engineering team,” said Suk Lee, Senior Director of Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Our partnership with Eximius will help our customers achieve design success with solutions and services on TSMC’s advanced process technologies.”

About Eximius Design

Eximius is a leading design-services company with over 1,100 employees worldwide, and has design centers located in the U.S., India and Malaysia, including San Jose, Austin, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Penang. Eximius focuses on ASIC/SoC designs with strong digital and analog capabilities, as well as firmware/embedded software and system design. For more information, visit https://www.eximiusdesign.com.

