Key Highlights

Existing-home sales faded 1.9% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.14 million. Sales also dipped 1.9% from one year ago.

The median existing-home sales price grew 5.7% from April 2023 to $407,600 – the tenth consecutive month of year-over-year price gains and the highest price ever for the month of April.

The inventory of unsold existing homes climbed 9% from one month ago to 1.21 million at the end of April, or the equivalent of 3.5 months’ supply at the current monthly sales pace.

Existing-home sales receded in April, according to the National Association of Realtors®. All four major U.S. regions posted month-over-month declines. Year-over-year, sales decreased in the Northeast, Midwest and South but increased in the West.

Total existing-home sales[1] – completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops – slid 1.9% from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.14 million in April. Year-over-year, sales fell 1.9% (down from 4.22 million in April 2023).

“Home sales changed little overall, but the upper-end market is experiencing a sizable gain due to more supply coming onto the market,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.

Total housing inventory[2] registered at the end of April was 1.21 million units, up 9% from March and 16.3% from one year ago (1.04 million). Unsold inventory sits at a 3.5-month supply at the current sales pace, up from 3.2 months in March and 3.0 months in April 2023. For homes priced $1 million or more, inventory and sales increased by 34% and 40%, respectively, from a year ago.

The median existing-home price[3] for all housing types in April was $407,600, an increase of 5.7% from the previous year ($385,800). All four U.S. regions registered price gains.

“Home prices reaching a record high for the month of April is very good news for homeowners,” Yun added. “However, the pace of price increases should taper off since more housing inventory is becoming available.”

REALTORS® Confidence Index

According to the monthly REALTORS® Confidence Index, properties typically remained on the market for 26 days in April, down from 33 days in March but up from 22 days in April 2023.

First-time buyers were responsible for 33% of sales in April, up from 32% in March and 29% in April 2023. NAR’s 2023 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers – released in November 2023[4] – found that the annual share of first-time buyers was 32%.

All-cash sales accounted for 28% of transactions in April, identical to March and one year ago.

Individual investors or second-home buyers, who make up many cash sales, purchased 16% of homes in April, up from 15% in March but down from 17% in April 2023.

Distressed sales[5] – foreclosures and short sales – represented 2% of sales in April, virtually unchanged from last month and the prior year.

Mortgage Rates

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.02% as of May 16. That’s down from 7.09% the previous week but up from 6.39% one year ago.

Single-family and Condo/Co-op Sales

Single-family home sales decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.74 million in April, down 2.1% from 3.82 million in March and 1.3% from the prior year. The median existing single-family home price was $412,100 in April, up 5.6% from April 2023.

At a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 400,000 units in April, existing condominium and co-op sales were unchanged from last month and down 7% from one year ago (430,000 units). The median existing condo price was $365,300 in April, up 5.4% from the previous year ($346,700).

Regional Breakdown

Existing-home sales in the Northeast waned 4% from March to an annual rate of 480,000 in April, a decline of 4% from April 2023. The median price in the Northeast was $458,500, up 8.5% from the previous year.

In the Midwest, existing-home sales slipped 1% from one month ago to an annual rate of 1 million in April, down 1% from one year ago. The median price in the Midwest was $303,600, up 6% from April 2023.

Existing-home sales in the South descended 1.6% from March to an annual rate of 1.9 million in April, down 3.1% from the prior year. The median price in the South was $366,200, up 3.7% from last year.

In the West, existing-home sales retracted 2.6% from a month ago to an annual rate of 760,000 in April, an increase of 1.3% from one year before. The median price in the West was $629,600, up 9.3% from April 2023.

