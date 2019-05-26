Exit polls show France’s far-right on top in EU vote in France

Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National party won the most votes in the European Parliament election in France, two exit polls showed on Sunday, in an upset to the domestic and European ambitions of President Emmanuel Macron.
