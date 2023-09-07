EXIT Realty Announces Expansion in Arkansas and Oklahoma Troy and Kathy Dooley

Woburn, MA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announced that Kathy and Troy Dooley are taking on leadership roles for EXIT in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

“We’re thrilled to extend our EXIT Realty family across Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Our goal is to connect with leaders who possess both a passion for people and a keen business acumen,” says Mr. Dooley.

For the third time, the Dooleys and Director of Operations, Franke Joehl, were awarded Region of the Year in 2022, recognized for exceptional growth and development in an area with a population greater than seven million.

The Dooleys both have backgrounds with the world’s largest retailer, Walmart, and were mentored by founder, Sam Walton. Mr. Dooley excelled in multi-unit management and Mrs. Dooley in managing 13 stores plus a region that produced over one billion dollars in sales. Mrs. Dooley joined EXIT in 2010 as a salesperson and quickly advanced to regional ownership, joined by Mr. Dooley in 2012, the year they acquired the subfranchisor rights to Mississippi.

In 2016 they achieved their first Region of the Year recognition and acquired the rights to Alabama in 2017. Now having expanded EXIT’s footprint to almost 60 markets across both states, they are including Arkansas and Oklahoma in their overall strategy for aggressive growth.

“This expansion opens doors for those looking to establish their own real estate brokerage or owners of brokerages wanting to take their business to the next level,” says Mrs. Dooley. “With steadfast dedication we are committed to nurturing real estate agents, unlocking their fullest potential through exceptional leadership, guidance and training.”

“Troy and Kathy have a proven track record of being true servant leaders and building agents, brokers and new offices,” says Mrs. Bonnell. “We are honored they are continuing to grow with EXIT.”

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $7 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

CONTACT: Susan Harrison Senior Vice President EXIT Realty Corp. International Phone: (888) 668-3948 E-Mail: sharrison@exitrealty.com