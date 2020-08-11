Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / EXIT Realty Corp. International Awards Florida Subfranchisor Rights to EXIT Southeast

EXIT Realty Corp. International Awards Florida Subfranchisor Rights to EXIT Southeast

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Stacy Strobl and Kenny Lynn

Stacy Strobl and Kenny Lynn

Stacy Strobl and Kenny Lynn

Mississauga, ON, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Tami Bonnell, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announced that the subfranchisor rights for the state of Florida have been awarded to Kenny Lynn and Stacy Strobl’s EXIT Southeast.   

Florida was the first state to be developed by EXIT Realty Corp. International and is home to the largest number of offices and agents in the system.  Since the retirement of the previous owner last year, Lynn and Strobl have been shepherding the growth and support of EXIT’s franchisees and associates there and have now assumed ownership of the region.

“After serving as Regional Directors for the past year and developing personal relationships, we are thrilled to officially welcome Florida to EXIT Southeast region,” said Strobl.  “It is important for agents to have a company with a winning formula that provides technology, training and franchise owner and agent support.  We are excited EXIT makes this all possible and with such a positive, family-oriented culture. The caliber of talent strengthens our region even more so and brings so much positive energy to 2020.”

EXIT Southeast is the company’s fastest growing region.  In 2013, then-franchisees, Lynn and Strobl purchased the regional rights to Tennessee, adding Kentucky in 2016 and Georgia in 2017.  Since assuming ownership of those regions, they have averaged a 20% increase in growth. EXIT Southeast was named Region of the Year for the third time in 2019 when they also earned top honors for franchise sales.   

“We have aggressive growth plans with over 200,000 licensed agents in the state of Florida,” said Lynn.  “We’re assembling the best team in the nation for massive growth.  Florida is an exciting addition to EXIT Southeast and is considered a paradise for many.  As one of the largest states in North America, Florida is going to experience amazing EXIT growth.”

“I am honored to award the regional rights to Florida to Kenny Lynn and Stacy Strobl,” said Bonnell.  “They have been outstanding leaders in Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia and for the past year they have inspired our Florida brokers and agents at every turn.  We extend our warmest congratulations to them both.”

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential.  A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than $460 million in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. The Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund.  To-date, more than $5.5 million has been pledged to charity.  For more information, please visit www.joinexitrealty.com.

Attachment

  • Stacy Strobl and Kenny Lynn 
CONTACT: Susan Harrison
Senior Vice President
EXIT Realty Corp. International
Phone: (888) 668-3948
E-Mail: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.