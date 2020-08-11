EXIT Realty Corp. International Awards Florida Subfranchisor Rights to EXIT Southeast

Stacy Strobl and Kenny Lynn Stacy Strobl and Kenny Lynn

Tami Bonnell, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announced that the subfranchisor rights for the state of Florida have been awarded to Kenny Lynn and Stacy Strobl’s EXIT Southeast.

Florida was the first state to be developed by EXIT Realty Corp. International and is home to the largest number of offices and agents in the system. Since the retirement of the previous owner last year, Lynn and Strobl have been shepherding the growth and support of EXIT’s franchisees and associates there and have now assumed ownership of the region.

“After serving as Regional Directors for the past year and developing personal relationships, we are thrilled to officially welcome Florida to EXIT Southeast region,” said Strobl. “It is important for agents to have a company with a winning formula that provides technology, training and franchise owner and agent support. We are excited EXIT makes this all possible and with such a positive, family-oriented culture. The caliber of talent strengthens our region even more so and brings so much positive energy to 2020.”

EXIT Southeast is the company’s fastest growing region. In 2013, then-franchisees, Lynn and Strobl purchased the regional rights to Tennessee, adding Kentucky in 2016 and Georgia in 2017. Since assuming ownership of those regions, they have averaged a 20% increase in growth. EXIT Southeast was named Region of the Year for the third time in 2019 when they also earned top honors for franchise sales.

“We have aggressive growth plans with over 200,000 licensed agents in the state of Florida,” said Lynn. “We’re assembling the best team in the nation for massive growth. Florida is an exciting addition to EXIT Southeast and is considered a paradise for many. As one of the largest states in North America, Florida is going to experience amazing EXIT growth.”

“I am honored to award the regional rights to Florida to Kenny Lynn and Stacy Strobl,” said Bonnell. “They have been outstanding leaders in Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia and for the past year they have inspired our Florida brokers and agents at every turn. We extend our warmest congratulations to them both.”

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than $460 million in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. The Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund. To-date, more than $5.5 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.joinexitrealty.com.

