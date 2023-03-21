Woburn, MA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Craig Witt, CEO-USA for EXIT Realty Corp. International today announced that EXIT Realty has expanded into seven more new markets:

EXIT Strategy Realty located at 4106 Oakton St, Skokie, IL – Nick Libert, Franchisee

EXIT Realty Coannah located at 610 N Alma School Rd, #18, Chandler, AZ – Chad Kamp, Franchisee

EXIT Strategy Realty located at 2750-2752 Caton Farm Rd, Joliet, IL – Nick Libert, Franchisee

EXIT Realty Inter Lake located at 3469 Highway 3, Suite 1, Barrington Passage, NS – Mark Seamone and Kristopher Snarby, Franchisees

EXIT Realty Choice located at 7025 West State Highway 22, Suite #2, Crestwood, KY – Lori Lopez and Joseph Lopez, Franchisees

EXIT Realty Town & Country located at 280 George St, Unit 3, Annapolis, NS – Val Connell and Kim Connell, Franchisees

EXIT Realty Stumbo and Company located at 198 Ellis St, Spring City, TN – Angie Stumbo, Franchisee

Some franchisees like Angie Stumbo are expanding their existing operations, and others like Chad Kamp are new to EXIT. Regardless of whether they are veteran franchisees or burgeoning entrepreneurs, they are being mentored and coached by experienced, approachable corporate leadership with an average of 19 years with EXIT and a combined 556 years of real estate industry experience. Leading them locally and spearheading EXIT’s continued growth are boots-on-the-ground, subfranchisor regional owners.

“Entrepreneurs and real estate professionals are attracted to EXIT Realty because of the opportunity to earn multiple income streams, make a positive impact in their communities, and aspire to build a lifestyle that lets them live their why,” says Witt. “EXIT also provides the opportunity for those interested in merging their existing operation with or being acquired by one of EXIT’s many successful brokerages.”

