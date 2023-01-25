Mississauga, ON, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Why would a real estate company pay more than a million dollars to the loved ones of its sales force? In traditional real estate, there is no provision for an agent to build a legacy to leave for their loved ones should something happen to them. But then, EXIT isn’t traditional real estate.

Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair of EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announced that the company has paid out more than $1.1 million to-date in beneficiary residuals to the loved ones of EXIT associates who have passed away. This provision is made in the company’s business model known as the EXIT Formula which provides the opportunity to earn single-level residual income beyond commission while the agent is selling real estate, a lifestyle and retirement income to cover life’s twists and turns, and a beneficiary benefit for those left behind.

“Everyone has a reason to get up in the morning that goes beyond making money, but money is often essential to finance that reason. EXIT is a company that supports our agents’ ‘why’,” said Bonnell. “If an agent’s why is to work less and enjoy a well-rounded life that involves travel, philanthropy, more time with family and friends, we’ve got their back. If their why involves building a legacy for the people they love, we’ve got them covered there too. The EXIT Formula goes beyond their day-to-day real estate career to support our people now and in the future.”

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $7 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

