Lakeville, MN, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bill Pankonin, Regional Owner of EXIT Realty Upper Midwest, has expanded his leadership to include Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Wyoming, according to an announcement made recently by EXIT Realty Corp. International’s Co-Chair, Tami Bonnell.

Pankonin’s EXIT Realty Upper Midwest comprising Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, and Michigan is currently home to more than 100 brokerages. The new expansion means that some of EXIT’s top offices will now also benefit from Pankonin’s mentorship and years of experience.

The region’s dynamic leadership team includes Bill and his son, Cade Pankonin, Chief Financial Officer and Regional Director. EXIT Realty Upper Midwest has been named Region of the Year for EXIT twice.

Pankonin began his career with EXIT as a franchise owner in 2005, and quickly moved into regional ownership where he recognized the rare opportunity to shape the future of real estate brokerage ownership and create a legacy across entire states. “Over the last ten years we have been able to put EXIT Realty on the map in our states. In some we are the #1 real estate franchise for offices and locations,” he says.

This expansion paves the way for one of the company’s most successful regional owners to expand the company’s footprint even further. “Cade and I are very excited to add the additional broker owners, agents, and states to the EXIT Realty Upper Midwest family of agents and offices. We welcome the opportunity to support the existing offices and put EXIT Realty on the map in the six new regions with perseverance and integrity and to offer real estate agents and their families better opportunities through EXIT Realty’s unique model,” he says.

“Bill and Cade have demonstrated great leadership in the Upper Midwest and have a proven track record of success, finding and developing the right leaders and helping them grow to the next level,” says Bonnell. “We look forward to supporting them as they build the EXIT brand in all the areas they serve.”

