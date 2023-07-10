EXL appoints Vishal Chhibbar as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer Vishal Chhibbar joins EXL as the Chief Growth and Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced the appointment of Vishal Chhibbar as executive vice president and chief growth and strategy officer. He will report to Rohit Kapoor, vice chairman and chief executive officer of EXL and will be an executive committee member.

The appointment marks Chhibbar’s return to EXL after serving as the company’s chief financial officer from 2009 to 2019, where he instituted some of EXL’s foundational growth strategies. In his new role, Chhibbar will draw on his leadership experience, financial expertise, and knowledge of EXL’s business to spearhead EXL’s growth, overseeing areas such as strategy, marketing, sales governance, mergers and acquisitions and partnerships.

“Vishal brings that unique combination of deep expertise grounded in the fundamentals with the vision and creativity to see the next big opportunity and seize it,” said Kapoor. “As our business continues to grow at a rapid pace, driven increasingly by our work leading enterprise digital transformation initiatives and large-scale AI deployments, Vishal’s practical insights and keen instincts will be a tremendously valuable asset. I’m thrilled to have him back on the team.”

In his previous role, Chhibbar served as the chief financial officer at Brillio, a leading digital technology consulting and solutions company, where he played a pivotal role in guiding the organization through a period of unprecedented growth. Prior to that, he was the president and chief financial officer of EPIQ, a global legal tech-enabled service leader. With vast experience leading fast-growing digital solutions companies in highly volatile market environments, Chhibbar has overseen all aspects of strategy, mergers and acquisitions and financial planning initiatives. He has also served in various leadership roles across companies such as GE Capital, American Express Bank, and Xerox, and directed initiatives in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and the United States.

“This is an exciting time to join EXL while bringing a renewed focus on driving growth with our end-to-end service offerings that employ data management and analytics, generative AI capabilities, deep domain expertise and digital operations to deliver exceptional value to our clients,” said Chhibbar. “To achieve our growth objectives, we will continue to enhance our capabilities through key partnerships, strategic investments and M&A. I am privileged to have this opportunity to collaborate with the exceptional leadership of EXL and drive the growth strategy in this rapidly changing business environment.”

Chhibbar is a Chartered Accountant and a member of CPA Australia.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 47,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

