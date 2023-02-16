NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has been awarded a gold medal sustainability rating from EcoVadis, the leading assessment platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global businesses. The rating put EXL among the top 4% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis.

The EcoVadis Gold Medal ranking is based on company performance in four key areas: Environment, Ethics, Labor & Human Rights, and Sustainable Procurement.

“This ranking highlights our focus on sustainability, our core values, and our commitment to responsible business practices that create a better environment for our employees, clients and the communities in which we operate,” said EXL Vice Chairman and CEO Rohit Kapoor.

EXL has several recent sustainability achievements, including:

Announced goal to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2045

Achieved 41% company-wide gender diversity and 18% gender diversity among EXL leadership, VP and above

Reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions 56% over 2019

Achieved 100% renewable energy-powered U.K. site and installed solar generators in certain of our India sites

Planted 10,000 trees in 2022 in partnership with CSR India

Expanded “Skills to Win” signature CSR initiative to focus on building coding skills across the communities in which we operate

Recognized by Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies and Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for ESG efforts

The company recently published its third annual Sustainability Report, highlighting progress across key environmental, social, and governance performance metrics. The report was prepared in accordance with the 2016 Global Reporting Initiative Standards: Core Option and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Software and IT Services Standard (2018) and aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 43,100 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-led company whose mission is to provide the world’s most trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis’ expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its actionable scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools, and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among the 100,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

