Appointment further accelerates EXL’s leadership role in data-led digital transformation to help clients achieve competitive advantage

EXL names Andy Logani, Chief Digital Officer Logani is responsible for EXL’s digital business, which leverages data, analytics, AI and cloud to help the world’s largest corporations deliver improved customer experience, operational efficiency and better business outcomes.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, has promoted Anand “Andy” Logani to Chief Digital Officer. In this role, Logani has responsibility for EXL’s digital business, which leverages data, analytics, AI and cloud to help the world’s largest corporations deliver improved customer experience, operational efficiency and better business outcomes.

Logani will lead EXL’s digital strategy and execution, including implementing cutting-edge technologies and creating new digital products and services. He will also ensure that EXL’s digital initiatives drive overall business strategy to accelerate growth. Logani has been with EXL for over 22 years and has helped build its life and annuity insurance business into an award-winning industry leader.

“At EXL, we are transforming how businesses leverage data – enabling better business decisions, embedding intelligence in workflows, and streamlining operations to help our clients build robust, data-led enterprises,” said Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer and vice chairman of EXL. “Andy brings a wealth of expertise leading customer data and technology transformation initiatives across our company, and he has the knowledge to bring the entire strength of EXL to integrate and align our digital initiatives across our business units for our clients.”

Logani has developed strategic relationships with global insurance carriers, forged alliances with key industry players, led large-scale transformation programs, and developed an ecosystem of people, processes, and technologies for sustained growth. He has been instrumental in conceptualizing and deploying end-to-end commercial solutions combining data analytics, modern tech stacks and domain knowledge.

“EXL’s digital business is uniquely positioned for growth in the marketplace. We have developed pioneering, globally recognized digital solutions that cut across every area of our business and we’re just getting started,” said Logani. “I am confident that my knowledge of the EXL business and my close relationships with our clients and our amazing talent will help me hit the ground running and continue to build on our extraordinary growth trajectory.”

Logani succeeds Ankor Rai, who most recently led the digital business, which continues to see strong momentum and is creating breakthrough results for EXL clients.

For more information on EXL digital and AI solutions, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 43,100 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL’s operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management’s experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of COVID-19 pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2023 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

Contacts

Media

Keith Little

+1 703-598-0980

media.relations@exlservice.com

Investor Relations

John Kristoff

+1 212 209 4613

IR@exlservice.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/744c8d12-c14b-446b-b5e2-31f912fb4db2