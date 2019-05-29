EXL expands scholarship and career development partnership with City University of Pasay in the Philippines

Breaking News
NEW YORK and MANILA, Philippines, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced it has expanded a scholarship and career development partnership with the City University of Pasay in the Metro Manila area of the Philippines.

EXL now partners with the university to offer 24 scholarships, career counseling for nearly 700 hundred students, and in-kind donations such as computers. EXL has also supported students through programs that develop business communication skills, resume writing and mock interviews for job placements.

“At City University of Pasay, we provide a platform for superior education opportunities, regardless of economic status,” said Dr. Rosanie Estuche, Acting President of City University of Pasay. “Corporate partners such as EXL support our mission with an end-to-end approach, from access to education in the form of scholarships to hands-on workshops that enable students to launch successful careers.”

Commenting on the partnership, Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and CEO, EXL, said, “EXL’s corporate social responsibility strategy is focused on developing market-relevant skills in communities around us. Through our community initiatives, we empower students by augmenting existing education opportunities with programs across life skills such as communication, creativity, critical thinking and collaboration so they can position themselves as the next generation of leaders.”

The University of Pasay is a city-controlled public university established with an emphasis on providing education to less-privileged students. Established by city ordinance in 1994, the university enrolls nearly 5,000 students in a range of studies including arts and science, business administration, computer technology, education, nursing, law and graduate studies.

About EXL
EXL (EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. Our delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Digital EXLerator Framework™, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, we look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. Headquartered in New York, New York, EXL has more than 29,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia (primarily India and Philippines), South America, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

