EXL’s AI in Action will showcase how enterprises are making a real impact using data and AI to drive business impact

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics, digital operations, and solutions company, announced its upcoming data and AI virtual event, AI in Action, scheduled for April 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. The event promises to be an immersive experience, bringing together clients, prospects, and industry experts to explore the transformative power of data and AI at scale.

Rohit Kapoor, EXL’s vice chairman and chief executive officer, will be joined by keynote speakers Shanker Trivedi, senior vice president of enterprise business at Nvidia; Guy Adami , an American trader, investor, and original member of CNBC’s Fast Money; and Naveen Agarwal , board advisor and former chief market development officer at Prudential Financial, as well as executives from leading client and partner organizations and experts from within EXL. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into the latest trends, innovations, and practical applications driving the data and AI revolution across the insurance, health, banking, and retail industries.

“We are excited to host this innovative event, where industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders will come together to delve into the limitless possibilities of data and AI,” said Kapoor. “In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, harnessing the power of data and AI in a responsible way is essential for organizations looking to stay ahead of the curve and drive sustainable growth.”

According to recent research conducted by EXL, 91% of top U.S. financial services firms and insurance companies have already implemented AI-driven solutions, but only about one-third (36%) of businesses have found a way to start using the technology widely across business functions. Among firms that have implemented AI for limited functions, 74% say data silos have been a barrier to enterprise-wide implementation. Among that group, 33% say data is siloed within each business function, and 41% say data is siloed in some business functions but shared among others.

“We believe collaboration and knowledge-sharing are key innovation drivers,” said Kapoor. “By bringing together thought leaders, industry partners, and data and AI visionaries, we aim to foster meaningful discussions and empower organizations to unlock the full potential of data and AI.”

For more information about the event, including the registration, full agenda, and list of speakers, please visit the event website at https://www.exlservice.com/ai-action-driving-business-impact-scale-with-data-ai .

