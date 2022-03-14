EXL named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, announced today that it has been named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

EXL advanced to a Leader from the Major Contender category in last year’s PEAK MATRIX® Assessment, reflecting the company’s continued growth in analytics and digital solutions, and its commitment to helping clients make sense of data to drive their businesses forward. Everest Group cites EXL’s strong analytics capabilities and domain knowledge as its greatest strengths.

“After a brief pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare payer market is again witnessing investments by enterprises in digital technologies, such as analytics and cognitive automation, especially in areas such as personalized member experience, outcome-based clinical/care management solutions, and payment integrity,” said Ankur Verma, Practice Director, Everest Group. “EXL’s strong analytics capabilities coupled with its deep-domain knowledge and business-driven digital advisory services enabled it to expand business while gaining new logos/deals, resulting in it being placed as a Leader as well as a Star Performer on the Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.”

As part of this assessment, Everest Group presented a detailed analysis of 32 healthcare payer operations service providers. Firms were evaluated based on their vision, capabilities and market impact. Researchers determine an organization’s positioning based on Everest Group’s annual industry survey tracking interactions with leading industry stakeholders, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the industry market.

“In the last year, payers have confronted a host of challenges, from the continued obstacles brought forth by the pandemic to new payment integrity challenges that have exhausted precious resources,” said Sam Meckey, Executive Vice President and Business Head at EXL. “By unlocking the power of our clients’ data to improve workflows, we’re helping them not only keep their footing during uncertain times, but reach new heights, and we stand ready to help them continue to do so in the year ahead.”

To read more about Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022, click here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the healthcare industry, click here.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others.

